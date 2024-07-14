Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville EDGE Commit C.J. May
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed a massive commitment from out of the Class of 2025, as C.J. May has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:
Prospect: C.J. May
Position: Edge Rusher
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
School: Highland Home (Ala.) HS
Top Offers: Clemson, Georgia, Miami Notre Dame, Penn State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9024 (306th)
C.J. May's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: May has a very good base frame to work with, and has incredible size for his position. He's got the height that you want from an EDGE, moderately broad shoulders and a good wingspan. He's got a wiry muscle tone in his upper body, but has the room to pack a lot more weight to him.
Athleticism: For being listed at 225 pounds, May displays some very good play strength on his film, especially in his upper body. Possesses good - albeit inconsistent - north-south agility, and could use some work becoming more twitchy. However, he does move very well in the open field.
Instincts: What makes May such a good player is his high level versatility. He's the true definition of a modern EDGE, as he can rush the passer, play the run and drop into coverage all at a high level. As a pass rusher, May has a very powerful first strike thanks to his strong hands, and regularly knocks offensive tackle off balance to get in the backfield. Couple that with good overall hand placement at the point of attack and initial counters, May is a natural power rusher when operating at full go. He also does a solid job at reading the backfield pre-snap and during the play, and moves in flat zone coverage well for someone whose agility can improve some. His timing in passing lanes is also very good. While his pursuit angles as a pass rusher can be hit-or-miss, they actually stand out when playing the run.
Polish: The biggest knock against May is his inconsistent technique and play speed. There are some reps where plays with incredibly stiff hips, or doesn't do a good job at staying low on the edge around a tackle/blocker. There's also some plays where it doesn't seem like he's operating at full speed ahead, although that could be attributed more so to stiffness vs. taking a play off. As far as his tackling form goes, that's the most fundamental aspect of his game, as he wraps up with regularity, uses his strong hands to hold a firm grip on ball carries, and knows how to use his play strength to be consistent thumper. May exclusively lines up as a standing rusher, so he is a natural for the LEO spot in Louisville's defensive scheme.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a great pickup for Louisville, and one that could have early success at the college level. Of course, May will have to come along fundamentally as a pass rusher and add on some weight, but his size, skill set and overall potential give him a very high ceiling.
(Photo of C.J. May via University of Louisville Athletics)
