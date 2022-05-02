Louisville Commit Pierce Clarkson Lands Elite 11 Finals Invitation

The future Cardinal is heading to Los Angeles to compete against the nation's top upperclassmen quarterbacks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football commit Pierce Clarkson is continuing to show that he is one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023.

On Sunday, following a strong showing at the Elite 11 Las Vegas regional, the Bellflower (Calif) St. John Bosco product became the latest signal caller in the 2023 cycle to land an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals.

"He can throw from the pocket and does have plenty of arm but he’s one of those guys who almost looks more comfortable and dangers when things break down and he has to improvise and make a ‘football play', wrote 247Sports' Greg Biggins. "He might have been the top guy today in make off-platform, outside the pocket throws"

Las Vegas was the sixth stop on the 2022 Elite 11 regional tour, with three more stops coming over the next month ahead of the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles in late June. So far, eight quarterbacks have received invites the 2022 Elite 11 Finals, including consensus No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning.

Elite 11 is considered the nation's premier competition for upperclassmen high school quarterbacks. Founded in 1999, the event features former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as the head coach, spans four days, and consists of "advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting."

Some notable alumni of Elite 11 include Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck, Tim Tebow, Vince Young, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Clarkson is the third future Louisville player to participate in the Elite 11 Finals, following Teddy Bridegwater in 2010 and Zeke Pike in 2011.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Clarkson ranks as high as the No. 111 recruit in the class according to Rivals. With a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9379, he is Louisville's ninth-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era.

Splitting reps with Michigan State commit Katin Houser in his junior campaign, Clarkson completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 38 attempts.

(Photo of Pierce Clarkson via USA TODAY High School Sports)

