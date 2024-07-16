Watch: First Look at Louisville in 'College Football 25'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College football has finally made its triumphant return to the video game world. For the first time since NCAA Football 14 was released just over 11 years ago, the next installment in EA Sports' college football simulator, this time dubbed 'College Football 25,' is here.
While the full international release of the game does not drop until July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, those who pre-ordered it were granted an early access period starting Monday afternoon. We here at Louisville Report were among those who pre-ordered, and were able to play the game four days early.
Following the game's early access launch, deputy editor Matt McGavic was able to get a first look at some of the details in the game surrounding the Louisville football program. This included the ratings for the Cardinals who made it into the game, checking out the visuals and graphics for the uniforms, player likenesses and L&N Stadium, the in-game playbooks assigned to UofL, and a whole lot more.
Below is Louisville Report's early access look at the Cardinals in 'College Football 25,' which was live-streamed on Twitch. Timestamps for each segment of the first look are also included.
- 1:03 - Stream introduction
- 2:05 - Roster breakdown
- 10:08 - Uniform breakdown
- 14:46 - L&N Stadium overview
- 18:15 - Game one vs. Western Kentucky
- 1:00:15 - Game two at Clemson
- 1:20:27 - Pierce Clarkson Gameplay
