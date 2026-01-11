'27 TE D'Angelo White Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another blue chip Class of 2027 prospect has picked the Louisville football program.

Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angela-St. Joseph tight end D'Angelo White, a four-star prospect in the 2027 cycle, announced Sunday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

White chose Louisville over several blue blood programs. He held offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others, and had made multiple unofficial visits to OSU, UM and PSU.

There's a reason why so many elite schools were after White. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect ranks as high as the No. 3 tight end and No. 159 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 in ESPN's rankings, and comes in as the 288th-ranked recruit in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

White was an impact player on both sides of the ball for Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angelo-St. Joseph. Not only was he a difference maker from his tight end spot, he earned D-III Second-Team honors from OHSAA as a defensive lineman. Stats for White were not provided by MaxPreps.

White is the fourth Class of 2027 prospect to the commit to the Cardinals, joining Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi, Cincinnati (Oh.) wide receiver Chuck Alexander and Louisville (Ky.) Trinity cornerback Allen Evans. All four are top-300 prospects according to the 247Sports Composite., which has helped UofL sport the No. 17 overall class up to this point.

In the more immediate 2026 cycle, Louisville signed 19 prospect during the early signing period last night, with 15 of them being early enrollees. It's a class that ranks 32nd in the nation, per 247Sports.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of D'Angelo White vis Twitter/X)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky