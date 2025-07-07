EA Sports College Football 26's Player Ratings for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last summer, college football finally made its return to the virtual world, with 'EA Sports College Football 25' being the first college football video game to be released in 11 years. Now an annual release, 'EA Sports College Football 26' is set to drop on July 10 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with an early access release set for Monday afternoon.
While most programs have north of 100 players when accounting for both scholarship players and walk-ons, EA Sports capped each team's roster size to 85. Below are the overall ratings for all of the Louisville players that are included in the game on day one, as well as noting who did not make the launch day roster:
Quarterback
- Miller Moss: 85 OVR
- Deuce Adams: 71 OVR
- Mason Mims: 70 OVR
- Brady Allen: 66 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: xxx
Running Back
- Isaac Brown: 93 OVR
- Duke Watson: 87 OVR
- Keyjuan Brown: 79 OVR
- Jamarice Wilder: 76 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: N/A
Wide Receiver
- Chris Bell: 89 OVR
- Caullin Lacy: 88 OVR
- TreyShun Hurry: 79 OVR
- Dacari Collins: 77 OVR
- Bobby Golden: 76 OVR
- Antonio Meeks: 75 OVR
- Kris Hughes: 72 OVR
- T.J. McWilliams: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Shaun Boykins Jr., Brock Coffman, Kamare Williams
Tight End
- Jacob Stewart: 81 OVR
- Jaleel Skinner: 80 OVR
- Nate Kurisky: 78 OVR
- Grant Houser: 74 OVR
- Davon Mitchell: 73 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: C.J. Jacobsen, Dylan Mesman
*as a fullback
Offensive Line
- Pete Nygra: 82 OVR
- Makylan Pounders: 78 OVR
- Jordan Church: 76 OVR
- Rasheed Miller: 75 OVR
- Mahamane Moussa: 75 OVR
- Naeer Jackson: 74 OVR
- Michael Flores: 74 OVR
- Lance Robinson: 73 OVR
- Sam Secrest: 71 OVR
- Trevonte Sylvester: 70 OVR
- Carter Guillaume: 70 OVR
- Victor Cutler: 69 OVR
- Ransom McDermott: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Gradey Anthony, Tyler Folmar, Cameron Gorin, Fred Johnson, Jimmy Williams III
Interior Defensive Line
- Jordan Guerad: 84 OVR
- Denzel Lowry: 83 OVR
- Rene Konga: 81 OVR
- Selah Brown: 74 OVR
- Jerry Lawson: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Bailey Abercrombie
Defensive End
- Clev Lubin: 85 OVR
- Wesley Bailey: 78 OVR
- Adonijah Green: 77 OVR
- C.J. May: 75 OVR
- Justin Beadles: 73 OVR
- Micah Carter: 72 OVR
- Dillon Smith: 70 OVR
- *Kendrick Gilbert: 68 OVR
- Eric Hazzard: 68 OVR
- Maurice Davis: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Xavier Porter
*as an outside linebacker
Linebacker
- Stanquan Clark: 87 OVR
- T.J. Quinn: 85 OVR
- T.J. Capers: 76 OVR
- Kalib Perry: 74 OVR
- Antonio Watts: 73 OVR
- Caleb Matelau: 68 OVR
- Trent Carter: 67 OVR
- Cameron White: 65 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: N/A
Cornerback
- Justin Agu: 78 OVR
- Jabari Mack: 78 OVR
- Rodney Johnson Jr.: 74 OVR
- Rae'mon Mosby: 71 OVR
- Antonio Harris: 70 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Nigel Williams
Safety
- JoJo Evans: 80 OVR
- D'Angelo Hutchinson: 78 OVR
- Corey Gordon Jr.: 77 OVR
- Daeh McCullough: 75 OVR
- Joseph Jefferson II: 75 OVR
- Blake Ruffin: 74 OVR
- Micah Rice: 69 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: N/A
Special Teams
- Punter Carter Schwartz: 73 OVR
- Placekicker Nick Keller: 67 OVR
- Long Snapper Shai Kochav: 35 OVR
- Top Kick and Punt Returner - Caullin Lacy: 94 OVR
