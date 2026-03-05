A's GM Leaves Door Open for Kyler Murray to Return to Baseball

After the Cardinals opted to release quarterback Kyler Murray, he’s set have a number of suitors once he enters free agency. And not just from the NFL.

Though Murray opted to pursue a career in football, the Athletics have left the door open for him to play MLB if he so chooses.

“Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback, and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career,” Athletics general manager David Forst told MLB.com on Wednesday. “That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes.”

Murray played college baseball and football, hitting .296 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Sooners in 2018. The A’s drafted Murray with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB draft and Murray signed with the team, planning to report to spring training following his 2018 season of football with Oklahoma. However, after winning the Heisman trophy in 2018, Murray opted to forgo a career in baseball and enter the NFL draft. If Murray were to ever change his mind and want to play baseball, the A’s still hold his MLB rights.

For now though, Murray appears ready to continue his NFL career with a new team. After deciding to head to the NFL, Murray went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He made two Pro Bowls with the Cardinals and led them to the playoffs in 2021, but never found long-term success with the franchise, who released him after seven seasons.

As Murray addressed the news of his release, he said “I believe my best ball is in front of me.”

With few great options available at quarterback this offseason, Murray certainly could have his pick in terms of which team he lands on next. A number of highly-drafted quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have gone on to have stellar third, fourth or even fifth acts, and Murray could follow in those footsteps.

The Vikings are the current betting favorite to land Murray as they look to pair J.J. McCarthy alongside another experienced veteran. After the Vikings’ success working with Darnold and Daniel Jones, Murray could look to join a quarterback guru in Kevin O’Connell, who could help him play his best football. There could be other teams as well, including possibly the Jets, Dolphins or even Falcons. If Murray ever grows tired of the NFL though, he’ll have the A’s to fall back on.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated