Micale Cunningham Continuing to Work As a Passer

Matthew McGavic

A season ago, Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham was one of the most accurate and efficient signal callers in all of FBS.

His completion percentage of 62.36% ranked as the fifth-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and had his passing efficiency of 194.79 qualified nationally (he needed to attempt just two more passes), it would have been second only to Heisman Winner & No. 1 overall 2020 NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow.

But that hasn't stopped him from continuing to get better in that department. In fact, it has been what he has worked on the most over the course of this offseason.

"The accuracy," Cunningham said when asked what facet of his game that he has strived to improve the most. "(I've been) throwing off the platform, just working on different throws like some of the game-simulated type of throws"

On top of getting physical reps, the now redshirt junior is also taking a deep dive into his film, sorting out all the negative plays and re-inserting himself into those situations.

"I went back and watched all my film, and then just try to simulate some of those bad throws that I had and try to make the best out of them," Cunningham said.

His pool of bad plays couldn't have been very deep. Last season, Cunningham threw for 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 482 yards and six scores as Louisville went 8-5 and placed second in the ACC Atlantic Division.

One of the best performances of his collegiate career came when the lights shined the brightest. In Louisville’s victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl, he tied a career-high with 16 completions for 279 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards, which ended with him being awarded the Music City Bowl MVP.

Despite all the obvious progressions he has made as passer, he is far from content with his current skill set.

"I'll never be satisfied until the day that my name gets called in the draft," Cunningham said. "If I'm not working, then somebody else is. That's not what I'm trying to do is get outworked. I'm trying to be the one that'll outwork the next person."

