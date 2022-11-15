Louisville QB Malik Cunningham 'Day-to-Day' Ahead of NC State Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As expected, the status of star quarterback Malik Cunningham for Louisville's upcoming home finale vs. NC State this weekend is officially in question

Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday during his weekly press conference that the redshirt senior is "day-to-day" with a right shoulder injury that occurred in Louisville's previous at game at Clemson.

"As we go throughout the week, we'll have a better idea of where he's at," Satterfield said Tuesday.

On the final play of the first half of last weekend's 31-16 loss to the Tigers, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller scrambled for a 26-yard gain on a Hail Mary attempt. As he started to stumble while running towards the sideline, he was tackled by cornerback Nate Wiggins and began writhing in pain.

"He came out the second half and tried to throw," Satterfield said after the game Saturday. "On the last play before halftime, on the run, he came down on his shoulder. I think it's just an AC sprain on his shoulder. If it was on the left side, he probably could have played, but because it was the right side, he couldn't play."

Backup quarterback Brock Domann took over in the second half, going 13-of-23 for 175 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He has seen action in seven of Louisville's games this season, including a start at Virginia where he went 17-of-30 for 275 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. For the season, he has completed 51.9 percent of his throws for 584 yards, two scores and four picks.

Cunningham entered the matchup with Clemson already banged up, as he was dealing with an injury to his non-throwing game suffered in the week before vs. James Madison. While he finished the game going 10-of-13 for 75 yards, he was far from his typically dynamic self and looked uncomfortable at times, tallying 20 yards on only five rushes.

So far this season, the Montgomery, Ala. native has completed 62.7 percent of his passes this year for 1,552 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions; and has also rushed for 561 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Kickoff between Louisville and NC State is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Ken Ruinard - USA TODAY Sports)

