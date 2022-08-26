Malik Cunningham's Offseason Progression Can Take Louisville's Offense 'to the Next Level'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 college football season is just around the corner, and Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is heading into it as one of the top returning players in all of FBS football. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller is a dynamic playmaker, who demonstrated last season that he can beat opposing defenses with both his arm and his legs with relative ease.

That all being said, it has been a busy offseason for Cunningham. The Montgomery, Ala native, who has been named to multiple preseason watch lists and tabbed by many as a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, isn't resting on his laurels. He has been hard at work trying to improve several facets of his game, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates and coaches.

"Malik's always been a great quarterback," quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas said. "We know what he can do with his legs. He's a very, very good thrower, but the thing that I really wanted to see was him getting comfortable making those elite throws that are going to take us from a good team to a great team.

"I think he's getting a lot more comfortable in the pocket and ripping those balls into those tight windows. I think that is really going to take us to the next level as an offense."

That's not to say that Cunningham isn't already a good thrower of the football. He completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns to only six interceptions. His passing efficiency rating of 150.3 ranked sixth in the ACC and 38th nationally.

However, Cunningham wasn't perfect. There were a handful of times where he overthrew a wide open pass catcher that would have easily scored a touchdown. Plus, while he is an excellent runner, rushing for 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, there were times where he bypassed relatively easy chunk passes for shorter pickups on the ground.

In both spring practice and fall camp, Cunningham spent the majority of his time working within the pocket. Instead, those reps were spent doing things like fine tuning his deep ball accuracy, spending more time going through his reads, or getting into a habit of dumping the ball to the running back.

"There's a couple times last year where the guys are covered right there, but you just got to make those throws. A couple times last year, I'd love for him to make those throws, but he tucks it and gets 10-12 yards. But if he does make that throw, it could be a 25-yard gain and saves a hit off him.

"We've really tried to limit him running the football in fall camp. Obviously, we know what he can do there. But him just getting more comfortable sitting in the pocket, sliding in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield and making those those big time throws that turn into chunk plays, that's what we've really worked on this fall camp."

Progressing as a football player hasn't been limited to simply passing ability for Cunningham. On top of continuing to work on being a pocket passer, he has made a concerted effort to become of more mature person and more vocal leader. Both the coaches and players has noticed this change from Cunningham.

"In the years prior, he's been quiet," offensive guard Caleb Chandler said. "Now when Malik talks, everybody listens, because we know Malik is our guy. I think he's done a very good job in that leadership role over the summer, getting guys to come in every day ready to go. When we go out and practice, he makes sure everybody's ready to go. He's coming to check on us before practice, interrupting our meetings to make sure we're all good and all locked in. Him being more vocal is a is a huge plus and addition to his game, and it's awesome to say."

Cunningham has also been heavily involved with the wide receivers ever since the end of last season. With it being his final year in college, he made it a point to be more intentional with the work he does with Louisville's retooled wide receiver room.

"He's always had the work ethic and done the extra stuff, but I think he really took that next step," Thomas said. "Where instead of just throwing after lift and maybe that's it, they throw in the morning and then they watch film together after lift. It's the little stuff like watching film with the wideouts, getting that extra throwing session a week. A little bit more intentional work and little bit more intentional film study has been very beneficial for Malik and the whole offense."

Louisville will begin the 2022 season when they travel to upstate New York to face Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

