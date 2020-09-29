Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Returns to Practice Following Injury vs. Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - During his weekly press conference, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield announced that quarterback Malik Cunningham was back in action during Tuesday's practice.

Toward the end of the Cardinals' 23-20 loss to the Pitt Panthers, Cunningham suffered what appeared to be a head/shoulder injury after being taken down by Pitt defensive lineman Calijah Kancey. He would eventually have to be put on a stretcher and carted off the field.

"He was back at practice today, he's good to go. He was just dinged up on that last hit," Satterfield said. "Our medical staff took all the precautions they needed. He went to the hospital and checked him out. We're glad he's back out there."

With less than two minutes to go and facing 4th-and-4, Cunningham scrambled to his right to throw what would wind up being the game-sealing interception. In the process of being taken down, he appeared to slam his head and right throwing shoulder into ground.

Cunningham would lay motionless for several minutes, with both teams kneeling as the training staff worked on him. He began to move his hands as the trainers turned him over onto the stretcher, eventually mustering enough energy to give the "thumbs up" sign as the cart pulled away.

Through three games, Cunningham has completed 54 of his 91 pass attempts and thrown for 757 yards, seven touchdowns & five interceptions. Last season he was one of the most accurate passers in college football, as his 194.79. passer rating set a single-season Louisville record and was just one attempt shy of qualifying nationally for second place (Joe Burrow).

Louisville is heading into their first bye week, and will resume its three-game road trip on Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:00 p.m. vs. Georgia Tech.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

