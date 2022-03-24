Skip to main content

Watch: Malik Cunningham, Pete Thomas Talk Spring Practice

The Cardinals have two weeks of spring ball left before the spring game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just as quickly as it started, spring practice for the Louisville football program is already close to being in the books.

After taking a much needed week off due to spring break, the Cardinals got back to work. They only have a few more practice sessions left until the first spring of the Scott Satterfield era on Sunday, Apr. 3.

A redshirt senior, quarterback Malik Cunningham has been trying to take in every moment that he can when out on the practice field.

"It's been fun, for sure. Trying to cherish every moment," Cunningham said. "We've got a lot of new faces out there, so just getting the guys going, trying to get them to stay on pace, learn he offense and things like that."

After compiling nearly 4,000 yards of offense and 40 touchdowns, there isn't much that the Montgomery, Ala. native can't do. Of course, that hasn't stopped quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas from trying to find things for Cunningham to improve upon.

"We all know what he can do when he's outside the pocket. We're trying to get him to - even more so than last year, sit in the pocket and go through his reads," Thomas said.

Following Wednesday's practice, Cunningham and Thomas took time to meet with the media. they discussed how spring practice, had gone up to this point, what Cunningham has been focusing on during spring ball, the play of the back up quarterbacks, and more.

Below are the video from their press conference:

Quarterback Malik Cunningham

Quarterbacks Coach Pete Thomas

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

