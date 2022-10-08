Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Unavailable vs. Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - If Louisville is going to take down Virginia on the road, they are going to have to do so without their top offensive playmaker.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham, who had already been described as "day to day" with "concussion-like symptoms," will be unavailable for Saturday's game at Virginia, the school announced prior to the matchup.

According to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, Cunningham did not make the trip to Charlottesville with the rest of the team. It will snap a streak 40-straight starts, which is a school record.

Brock Domann, a former JUCO product will get the start under center against the Cavaliers. In two games this season, the backup quarterback has completed six of his 16 pass attempts for 92 yards and an interception.

In last weekend's 34-33 loss to Boston College, Cunningham took two separate blows to the head in the second half. He had to briefly exit during the third quarter after he had taken a blow from while sliding, resulting in a targeting penalty. Despite being visibly shaken up immediately after the play, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller spent just one play on the sideline.

Cunningham would later take another shot to the head in the fourth quarter, one which the coaching staff did not see, resulting in him missing the final three drives of the game. He spent some time in the Cardinals' medical tent during the fourth quarter, and was seen on the television broadcast walking to the locker room on his own power.

"He came off to the sideline, felt a little different after that shot, saw our doctors and the doctors pulled him from the game at that point," head coach Scott Satterfield said.

The Montgomery, Ala. native finished the game going 19-of-28 for 186 yards and a touchdown, while also tallying 52 yards and three scores on the ground. So far this season, Cunningham has completed 62.2 percent of his passes this year for 968 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; and has also rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Cavaliers as set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville/Louisville Report)

