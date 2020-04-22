Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 LB Damon Owens

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top six for Class of 2021 linebacker Damon Owens, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Also making the cut with the Cardinals were the Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Penn State Nittany Lions and Kentucky Wildcats.

A three-star prospect out of Brentwood, Owens is the No. 14 prospect in the state of Tennessee and the 41st ranked outside linebacker in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.

While pigeonholed as an outside linebacker by various recruiting services, he is an incredibly versatile defender that is all over the gridiron. At six-foot-two and 220-pounds, he has also taken reps deep in the secondary as a strong safety. He is adept at meeting receivers in the flats for the tackle when they catch the ball, as well as tracking them down the field for pass deflections and interceptions. Even if he is away from the action, he never gives up on the play and uses his motor to pursue ballcarriers.

He is one of 22 uncommitted outside linebackers to hold a Louisville offer. Being a Tennessee native, I would anticipate the Vols to be a slight favorite to land him. Although the Cards have been long involved in his recruitment, offering him back on Apr. 27 of last year, nearly a full year prior to including Louisville in his top six.

