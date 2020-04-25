Louisville Report
Louisville WR Seth Dawkins signs UDFA deal with Seattle Seahawks

Matthew McGavic

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Louisville wide receiver Seth Dawkins has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks, he tells Louisville Report. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Behind offensive weapons Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick, Dawkins flew under the radar in 2019 for the Cardinals. He hauled in 16 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns, but he has proven that he has big game potential. He set career highs on Oct. 5 vs. Boston College, catching 6 passes for 170 yards and a score.

He finished his Louisville career with 84 receptions, 1,323 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, all mainly coming in sophomore and senior years. His dip in production during his junior year can be partially attributed due to injuries and poor QB play during Louisville's abysmal 2018 season.

At six-foot-three and 218 pounds, he a physical receiver who can challenge any defensive back or linebacker. His massive hands give him an immediate advantage on jump balls & goal line situations, and his stature allows him to take big hits across the middle. What he lacks in breakaway speed, he makes up for in pure physicality.

The Cardinals had just one player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft in offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, going No. 11 overall to the New York Jets. Dawkins is the first former Card to sign a 2020 UDFA deal.

