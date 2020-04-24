New York Jets select Mekhi Becton with No. 11 overall pick of 2020 NFL Draft
Matthew McGavic
Mekhi Becton didn't have to wait long to hear his name called, as the former University of Louisville offensive tackle has been selected by the New York Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He is Louisville's third-highest NFL Draft selection in school history, and the highest since Amobi Okoye at No. 10 overall in 2007. Becton is the 16th first round pick in program history.
List of Louisville's first-round NFL Draft picks
Year
Player
Pick
Team
2020
Mekhi Becton
11
New York Jets
2018
Jaire Alexander
18
Green Bay Packers
2018
Lamar Jackson
32
Baltimore Ravens
2016
Sheldon Rankins
12
New Orleans Saints
2015
DeVante Parker
14
Miami Dolphins
2014
Calvin Pryor
18
New York Jets
2014
Marcus Smith
26
Philadelphia Eagles
2014
Teddy Bridgewater
32
Minnesota Vikings
2009
Eric Wood
28
Buffalo Bills
2007
Amobi Okoye
10
Houston Texans
1994
Joe Johnson
13
New Orleans Saints
1991
Ted Washington
25
San Francisco 49ers
1987
Bruce Armstrong
23
New England Patriots
1980
Otis Wilson
19
Chicago Bears
1964
Ken Kortas
9
St. Louis Cardinals
1958
Lenny Lyles
11
Baltimore Colts
Following a 2019 campaign that earned him First Team All-ACC honors and an impressive 2020 NFL Combine, Becton shot up draft boards and was regarded as one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the draft.
Becton was ranked as the the No. 15 overall prospect in Sports Illustrated's Top 100 Big Board 3.0, citing the combination of his size, strength and maneuverability as his biggest asset.
At six-foot-seven and 364-pounds, he is an absolute mauler in the run game. But the criticisms of his pass protection abilities from scouts prevented him from being the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle prospect, with many favoring Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Jr. and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.
Last week, it was reported that Becton was one of multiple players to have a drug test flagged from the NFL Combine back in March. He is now in Stage 1 of the Substances of Abuse Intervention Program, but Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra nor offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford were concerned about his future in the league.
"I don't think he's going to be any trouble for any teams," Tyra said to ESPN's Josina Anderson, with Ledford also saying that to reporters that Becton "was a guy that I never worried outside of football or doing anything wrong.”
Becton had also made pre-draft headlines after an anonymous scout criticized him "because he loves to cook and eat" more than he loves football.
