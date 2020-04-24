New York Jets select Mekhi Becton with No. 11 overall pick of 2020 NFL Draft

Mekhi Becton didn't have to wait long to hear his name called, as the former University of Louisville offensive tackle has been selected by the New York Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is Louisville's third-highest NFL Draft selection in school history, and the highest since Amobi Okoye at No. 10 overall in 2007. Becton is the 16th first round pick in program history.

List of Louisville's first-round NFL Draft picks

Year Player Pick Team 2020 Mekhi Becton 11 New York Jets 2018 Jaire Alexander 18 Green Bay Packers 2018 Lamar Jackson 32 Baltimore Ravens 2016 Sheldon Rankins 12 New Orleans Saints 2015 DeVante Parker 14 Miami Dolphins 2014 Calvin Pryor 18 New York Jets 2014 Marcus Smith 26 Philadelphia Eagles 2014 Teddy Bridgewater 32 Minnesota Vikings 2009 Eric Wood 28 Buffalo Bills 2007 Amobi Okoye 10 Houston Texans 1994 Joe Johnson 13 New Orleans Saints 1991 Ted Washington 25 San Francisco 49ers 1987 Bruce Armstrong 23 New England Patriots 1980 Otis Wilson 19 Chicago Bears 1964 Ken Kortas 9 St. Louis Cardinals 1958 Lenny Lyles 11 Baltimore Colts

Following a 2019 campaign that earned him First Team All-ACC honors and an impressive 2020 NFL Combine, Becton shot up draft boards and was regarded as one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the draft.

Becton was ranked as the the No. 15 overall prospect in Sports Illustrated's Top 100 Big Board 3.0, citing the combination of his size, strength and maneuverability as his biggest asset.

At six-foot-seven and 364-pounds, he is an absolute mauler in the run game. But the criticisms of his pass protection abilities from scouts prevented him from being the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle prospect, with many favoring Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Jr. and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

Last week, it was reported that Becton was one of multiple players to have a drug test flagged from the NFL Combine back in March. He is now in Stage 1 of the Substances of Abuse Intervention Program, but Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra nor offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford were concerned about his future in the league.

"I don't think he's going to be any trouble for any teams," Tyra said to ESPN's Josina Anderson, with Ledford also saying that to reporters that Becton "was a guy that I never worried outside of football or doing anything wrong.”

Becton had also made pre-draft headlines after an anonymous scout criticized him "because he loves to cook and eat" more than he loves football.

