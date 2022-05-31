Skip to main content

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit DeAndre Moore Jr.

Louisville Report breaks down 2023 Louisville football wide receiver commit DeAndre Moore Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their tenth commit in the Class of 2023, as DeAndre Moore Jr. has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: DeAndre Moore Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds
School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS

DeAndre Moore Jr.'s Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: For a high schooler, Moore has an incredible frame. He's well-toned around his upper arms, thighs and core, with a good wingspan and moderately broad shoulders. He doesn't need to add much weight at the next level, if at all.

Athleticism: For a wide receiver that's not under six feet tall, Moore has agility that resembles some of the shiftier ball carriers in the game thanks to his quick twitch nature. He has tremendous footwork, which gives him some amazing short area quickness that translates on all areas of the field. Speed isn't an issue either, especially in the open field thanks to his long stride.

Instincts: As you can guess, Moore is an incredible route runner. He has a great release and is quick and decisive in his breaks, which gives him easy separation in a hurry. While his vertical doesn't jump off the page, Moore does well in jump ball situations and on contested catches thanks to the mixture of his strong hands and great body control.

Polish: Moore's overall skill set should scream "finesse" player, but the reps that he also takes in the defensive backfield, helps him be extremely physical as well. He consistently fights for extra yards when getting tackled or completely sheds tacklers altogether, and has no issue with throwing downfield blocks. His route tree isn't extremely diverse, but the routes he does consistently run at Los Alamitos (screens, comebacks, streaks, drags), he runs with precision.

Bottom Line: There's no other way to put it, this is a home run pick up for Louisville. He's definitely earned his status as a top-50 prospect, and his skill set gives off serious Chad Johnson vibes. He absolutely has the chance to see consistant early time once he gets on campus.

