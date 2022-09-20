Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Out for Remainder of Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Dee Wiggins will will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a foot injury suffered in this past weekend's home opener vs. Florida State, head coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver went down the first half of Friday's 35-31 loss to the Seminoles, and was eventually carted off the sideline shortly before halftime. Satterfield said that Wiggins will have surgery later this week on his toe, and that it is "probably going to be a four or five month recovery."

"It's a shame. I feel like he was getting ready to hit his stride," Satterfield said.

Wiggins is already the second major injury to strike Louisville this season. Defensive tackle Jermayne Lole is also out for the season after suffering an elbow injury in the Cardinals' season-opener at Syracuse.

Joining the program from Miami over the offseason, Wiggins was expected to play a major role in the Cardinals' passing game, especially as a deep threat. He started each of the first three games of the season for Louisville, logging four receptions for 67 yards.

"I'm really hurt and disappointed for Dee," offensive coordinator Lance Taylor said. "He worked extremely hard all offseason. He had a great training camp, in fact he was our offensive breakout player of camp. He was really starting to come on."

The Miami native only played in four games during the 2021 season for the Canes, but during his sophomore and junior seasons, he was much more impactful. He had 20 receptions for 335 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, then followed that up with 31 receptions for 358 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

Wiggins' injury further depletes a wide receiver room that is already relatively thin. Satterfield said he anticipates Ahmari Huggins-Bruce to step into Wiggins' role and get a lot more time at the Z-receiver spot, while guys like Jaelin Carter and Chris Bell could have an increased role moving forward.

"We're gonna have to play some more guys," Satterfield said.

Louisville will return to action this Saturday when they host USF. Kickoff against the Bulls is set for Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

