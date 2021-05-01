Tennessee Titans Select Dez Fitzpatrick in Fourth Round of 2021 NFL Draft

He is the second former Louisville player to be taken in this year's NFL Draft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville football wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick has been selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fitzpatrick is the second former Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following Tutu Atwell, and the 24th Louisville player to be drafted in the last eight years. He becomes the school's 131st all-time NFL Draft selection.

Since the end of the 2020 season, Fitzpatrick had been slowly building his draft stock thanks to stellar showings at the Senior Bowl and his Pro Day. Coupled with his reputation as a reliable target at Louisville, and he was molded into a back-end prospect.

"Fitzpatrick is a lean-built athlete with the body control and adjustment skills to make plays on the ball and make something happen after the catch," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote. "He would benefit by adding more consistency to his releases and route running to create larger separation windows for the quarterback."

This past season, Fitzpatrick led the team in receiving yards (833) and yards per catch (19.37), was second in receptions with 43, trailing only Atwell's 46. He also finished with three receiving touchdowns, resulting in being named a Second Team All-ACC selection.

The Southfield, Mich. native leaves the Cardinals as one of the top receivers in program history, and perhaps even one of the most underrated. His 21 career touchdown receptions is fifth in school history, and his 2,512 career receiving yards are sixth.

