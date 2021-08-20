Dolphins Sign Former Louisville LB/S Josh Harvey-Clemons

The former Cardinal spent the first four years of his career with Washington.

(Photo of Josh Harvey-Clemons: Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports)

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins have signed former Louisville safety and current NFL linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, the organization announced Thursday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Now begins the battle for a spot on the 53-man roster for the 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker/safety hybrid. NFL teams must cut rosters down to 80 by Aug. 24, with a final cut coming on Aug 31. Miami has two remaining preseason games on their schedule: Aug. 21 vs. Atlanta and Aug. 29 at Cincinnati.

As a member of the Washington Football Team, the Valdosta, Ga. native decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, as both he and his two sons have asthma. Washington released him back on May. 19.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington, Harvey-Clemons amassed 41 total tackles (29 solo), two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and four pass deflections in 35 total games and no starts with the organization. His best season came in 2018, seeing action in all 16 games while logging 22 total tackles (18 solo), a sack and three pass deflections.

Coming over to Louisville after two seasons with Georgia, Harvey-Clemons was an impact playmaker during his two seasons as a Cardinal. In 23 games over the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he logged 149 total tackles (88 solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

