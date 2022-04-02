Skip to main content

Report: Dolphins Trade DeVante Parker to Patriots

The former Louisville star wide receiver has been with the Dolphins for his entire professional career.

MIAMI - Unfortunately for Louisville fans, it seems that the Teddy Bridgewater to DeVante Parker connection will not be coming back to fruition.

Parker, a former star wide receiver for Louisville who has been with the Miami Dolphins for his entire professional career, has been traded to the New England Patriots, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots are receiving Parker as well as a 2022 fifth-round pick, with the Dolphins getting a 2023 third-round pick as compensation.

This story will be updated.

(Photo of DeVante Parker: Sam Navarro - USA TODAY Sports)

