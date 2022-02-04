Donovan Mitchell Named to 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The Utah Jazz superstar and former Louisville standout will be heading to his third consecutive All-Star game.

SALT LAKE CITY - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as a reserve player, the league announced Wednesday.

The fifth-year player for the Utah Jazz is averaging 25.5 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and a career-best 5.2 assists per game. He is shooting a career-best 45.0 percent from the field as well as 33.9 percent on three point attempts. This is his third time being named an NBA All-Star, all coming in consecutive seasons.

Mitchell was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December of 2021, averaging 30.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.7 percent on three point attempts. He helped lead to Utah to a 12-2 record during his time on the court that month, and a 31-21 overall record for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Since entering the league in 2017, the Greenwich, Conn. native has experienced nothing but success and vaulted into certified superstardom. Since entering the league, Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 318 total games.

After a red-hot performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Mitchell and the Jazz agreed to a five-year, $195 million designated rookie max extension, guaranteed for $163 million.

Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.

(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Rob Gray - USA TODAY Sports)

