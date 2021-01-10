Louisville LB Dorian Etheridge Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

The senior is the seventh Cardinal to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football senior inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge has decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, announcing the news on social media.

"First off I would like to thank my Lord and savior for blessing me with the ability to play this game," Etheridge said in a statement. "I would also like to give thanks to my family and friends for the love and support, the academic staff for staying by my side all the way up to graduation, the coaching staff for pushing me to be my best on and off the field, and lastly to my brothers for relationships I will cherish for a life time."

Etheridge is the eighth Cardinal to declare for the NFL Draft, following the footsteps of running back Javian Hawkins, wide receivers Tutu Atwell & Dez Fitzpatrick, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns, cornerback Marlon Character, safety Isaiah Hayes and defensive tackle Jared Goldwire.

He had the opportunity to return to Louisville thanks to the NCAA granting all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, but decided to move onto the professional ranks.

Playing in all eleven games while starting all but one of them, the Charleston, W. Va. native had the third-most tackles on the team with 50 (31 solo), while leading the team in tackles for loss with 9.0. His 2.5 sacks was good for third, and he was one of eight Cards to force a fumble.

Joining the program in 2017 as a three-star prospect, he finishes his Louisville career with 258 tackles (148 solo), 24.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 14 pass deflections, and forced fumble and an interception in 47 games played and 43 starts.

