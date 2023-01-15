Louisville Cracks Top 10 for '24 TE Dylan Mesman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's recruiting momentum heading into the 2024 cycle isn't showing signs of slowing down, as high-caliber prospects from the class continue to show an interest to play for newly-hired head coach Jeff Brohm.

Saline (Mich.) HS tight end Dylan Mesman released his list of top schools on Sunday, and the Cardinals are amongst the ten programs still in the running for his commitment. Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt and Virginia Tech also made the cut.

Mesman was originally offered last May by the previous staff, and his interest in Louisville still remained even with the coaching turnover. He told 247Sports earlier this month that he wants to "eventually commit in maybe April or May."

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end would be a great addition in Brohm's first full cycle as the Cardinals' head coach. Mesman ranks as the No. 8 player in the state of Michigan, the No. 14 tight end in the class and the No. 235 prospect in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Brohm has already done a fantastic job retaining a lot of recruits from Louisville's Class of 2023 and bringing in impact transfers for his first year at the helm, and that momentum is starting to carry over into the 2024 cycle. He was able to not only able to keep Homestead (Fla.) HS running back Isaac Brown in the fold, but landed a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Columbus linebacker T.J. Capers, who is Louisville's highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era.

Brown and Capers remain Louisville's only two commitments in their 2024 class, which ranks as high as No. 5 in the nation according to On3. It's the highest-ranked two-man class in college football.

(Photo of Dylan Mesman: Ryan Sun - MLive.com)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter