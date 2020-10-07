Louisville Defense Finding Early Success Getting In Backfield

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the biggest offseason storylines revolving around the Louisville football program was what kind of step forward the defense would take in 2020.

They might have been coming off of a suboptimal year where they allowed 33.4 points & 439.9 yards per game, but they were retaining defensive coordinator Bryan Brown for a second year with the program. This would be the first time that the Cardinals had the same DC in back-to-back years since 2016.

While there are still some lingering issues such as containing the big play, the defense had made one very clear jump from year one to year two of Bryan Brown's system: tackles for loss.

Last season, the Cardinals tallied just 6.0 tackles for loss per game - a mark that ranked 61st nationally and 12th in the ACC. This year through three games, Louisville is averaging 9.0 TFLs per game - good for No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the ACC.

According to inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, who leads the nation in TFLs with 8.5, the continuity is the scheme is directly responsible for Louisville's early success getting in the backfield.

"Just getting more comfortable with the scheme," Etheridge said Tuesday when asked why the Cardinals have been able to put up the tackle for loss numbers they have so far. "Just knowing the finer details, and just being able to know if I can play fast or if I need to hold up a bit."

These are sentiments that are echoed by defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, who bluntly put that "guys just doing their job" was the number one contributor to an increase in pressure in the backfield. Players being able to play faster due to their comfort level with the scheme has also helped.

Though there is some work to be done. Earlier this week head coach Scott Satterfield stated that his guys were "not doing a very good job" applying pressure with three or four players, and anyone who watched Louisville's games against Miami & Pitt can attest to this.

Depending on the quarterback they are facing as well as the down & distance, Brown wants to be able to send an extra man when appropriate.

"We'll bring in some every now and then, I think we'll be able to help with some pressure," Brown said. "But you just have to pick and choose your spots. The main thing is, you have to get off the field. Whatever best helps you to be able to get off the field, that's what we're gonna do."

Louisville resumes their three game road trip this weekend when they travel to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

(Photo of Kei'Trel Clark, Taysir Mack: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

