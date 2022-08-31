Eight Former Cardinals Make 2022 NFL 53-Man Rosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The preseason is now in the books, and the 2022 NFL season is just around the corner. Thursday, Sept 8 will mark the start of Week 1, with the Bills and Rams squaring off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 32 teams across the league were tasked with trimming down their rosters one final time to 53 players. While several former Cardinals saw their release over the course of the preseason, there will still be a sizable Louisville presence across the league entering the season.

In total, eight former Louisville football players survived the final roster cuts, and made initial 53-man rosters across the league.

C.J. Avery was cut by the Bears, Dez Fitzpatrick was cut by the Tennessee Titans, Reggie Bonnafon was cut by the Commanders, Qwynnterrio Cole was cut by the Raiders, Dorian Etheridge was waived with an injury designation by the Falcons, and Mekhi Bection was played on the injured reserve by the Jets after suffering a season-injury knee injury in camp.

Below are all the former Cards currently on active rosters heading into Week 1:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Alexander has blossomed into one of the top defensive backs in the NFL, but he was one of several former Cardinals that was severely hampered by injuries last year. He suffered a broken shoulder in Week Four vs. Houston, then spent the rest of the regular season on the injured reserve. Fortunately, he has since made a full recovery, and even signed a four-year, $84 million extension with Green Bay in May to become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Atwell was another former Cardinal that got bitten by the injury bug. While he didn't get to see much time on offense, only logging 10 offensive snaps all season, he was starting to carve out a role on special teams for the Rams. He had returned 10 punts for 54 yards and and five kickoffs for 87, until he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury vs. Houston in Week Eight. He might have spent the rest of the season on the injured reserve, but he still won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-13

He might be on his fourth team in four years, but Bridgewater is back in his hometown of Miami. Teddy had arguably his best season as a starter last year with the Broncos, completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He set a career-mark in touchdown passes, and could have down same in yardage had he not been forced to miss some games late in the season with a head injury. He'll likely be Tua Tagovailoa's backup in South Beach, but if Tua has a slow start, don't be shocked to see Bridgewater slide in as the starter.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Christian had a respectable season with the Texans last season, playing in 14 total games with a career-high eight starts. He's now with his third team in three years, signing with the Chiefs in the offseason. It was a bit of an uphill climb to crack Kansas City's 53-man roster, as he was listed as their third string right tackle in the preseason, but he had a strong enough showing in camp to prove his worth.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Entering his third year in the league, Greenard has developed into one of Houstons's better defenders. His 8.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits led the Texans last season, with his 9.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles both coming in second. The outside linebacker-turned-defensive end could be in line for a stellar year in 2022.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Jackson had to miss the final four weeks of the season with an ankle injury, and had a "down" year by his standards, but was still incredibly productive in 2021. He completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, while also rushing for 767 yards on two scores. With Jackson back to fully healthy, and several other elite quarterbacks in the NFL receiving high-dollar deals or extensions, it's only a matter of time before Baltimore backs up the Brinks truck for the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: New England Patriots

Years at UofL: 2011-14

We unfortunately won't be getting to see the legendary Bridgewater-to-Parker connection in 2022. After spending the first seven years of his career with the Dolphins, Miami opted to trade the former first round pick to their division rival, New England. A fresh start could be what Parker needs, as the bulk of his time with the Fins was marked by inconsistency and injuries.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

The Jets were in line to be the only team in the league with multiple former Cardinals on their roster, until Becton went down for the season with an injury. While Rankins did play in 16 games last season, he only started three of them, logging 32 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks in the process. Fortunately, he might get to see a lot more playing time this season, as he's projected as a starter this upcoming season.

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Tommy Gilligan - USA TODAY Sports)

