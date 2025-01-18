Versatile 2026 WR/DB Emoni Smith Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is starting to pick up steam in the Class of 2026.
Galloway (Oh.) Westland two-way prospect Emoni Smith announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. His commitment came during his Junior Day visit to campus, pulling the trigger while in attendance for men's basketball's game vs. Virginia.
Smith is the second 2026 prospect to commit to Louisville, joining Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham defensive lineman Sam Dawson, who did so on Wednesday.
No matter what side of the ball Smith was on, he was an impact playmaker for Westland. Primarily a strong safety, he logged 90 tackles, nine for loss, six sacks, six pass break ups and an interception. Over on the offensive side of the ball, he compiled 1,268 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns, primarily at wide receiver.
As you can imagine, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Smith is a fairly well-regarded prospect. He ranks as high as the No. 23 player in the state of Ohio and No. 57 safety in the cycle, according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 721 prospect in the class, while the On3 Industry Ranking has him as the 544th-ranked player.
With Smith now in the fold, Louisville is up to a five-man 2026 recruiting class. On top of Dawson, he joins Chiefland (Fla.) HS edge rusher Jon Adams, Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballart and Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands offensive lineman Max Merz.
(Photo of Emoni Smith: Adam Cairns - Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
