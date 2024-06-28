Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville EDGE Commit Eric Hazzard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed yet another commitment in the month of June, as Class of 2025 prospect Eric Hazzard had given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:
Prospect: Eric Hazzard
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
School: Franklin (Tenn.) Fred J. Page
Top Offers: Arkansas State, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (Oh.), Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8478 (1,304th)
Eric Hazzard's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Hazzard already has a good amount of weight on him at this juncture. He'll need to convert some of that weight to pure muscle, but that shouldn't be an issue. He's got the height that you want from an EDGE, and his wingspan is about average.
Athleticism: Thanks in part to his weight, Hazzard has great play strength that can overpower a lot of linemen. His first step is a little bit inconsistent, but has potential when at peak efficiency. Though even for an EDGE that's listed at 6-3/250, his speed and overall lower body agility is so-so.
Instincts: What stands out very quickly on Hazzard's film is his high football IQ. He more often than not makes the correct reads in the backfield, and takes very good pursuit angles. Even when not right on the line of scrimmage, he can usually diagnose the play quickly and correctly. Additionally, he has good usage of both his hands and arms, giving him a solid set of pass rush moves and counters so that he shed blocks relatively quickly. It also helps that his play strength gives him a moderately powerful first strike that can knock lineman off balance if they're not careful. Plus, even with a wingspan that doesn't immediately stand out, he's a consistent and fundamental tackler who seldom lets the ball carrier get away.
Polish: As previously mentioned, more often than not, Hazzard lines up as a standing edge rusher, akin to how the LEO operates in Louisville's defensive scheme. He doesn't seem to have a preference to which side of the line he performs better at, and does well on both sides. He also will occasionally take a step back as a true outside linebacker tasked with shooting the gap, but this isn't as common. Something that Hazzard absolutely has to work on is his getting low and staying low. Far too often, he found himself somewhat upright when rushing the passer, and didn't demonstrate a ton of bend in his film. While this isn't problem at the HS and college level, he did seem a *little* too reliant on hip drop tackles at times.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is pickup for Louisville that has some potential in a couple years. While Hazzard possesses some incredible football savvy and has a good pass russ toolbox, he'll absolutely have to work on developing both his speed and some of his other pass rush fundamentals. Get a redshirt season of coaching and S&C under his belt, and his ceiling could be very high.
(Photo of Eric Hazzard: George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA)
