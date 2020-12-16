Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Aaron Gunn

(Photo of Aaron Gunn: Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and offensive guard is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Gunn:

Prospect: Aaron Gunn

Position: Offensive Guard

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 308 pounds

School: New Castle (Penn.) Union Area

Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Big, with adequate length. Notably broad shoulders and chest. Short arms for height. Round midsection. Thick, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle; focus will be recomposition.

Athleticism: Very strong. Overwhelms defenders with raw power at point of attack. Adequate short-area quickness. Limited speed in open space, but surprising change-of-direction ability.

Instincts: Physical and aggressive. Goal in run game is to send every defender to the ground. Very effective punch at POA when it lands; prone to hip-tossing defenders otherwise. Comfortable pulling, hitting moving targets on second level. Tendency to bail early in pass protection.

Polish: Good footwork in run game when engaged with defender. Tendency to get upright in open space, pass protection. Must work on hip, leg drive; over-reliant on punch. Kick slide needs to be developed, honed.

Bottom Line: Gunn is a big-framed interior lineman with raw power and solid overall movement skills. Needs to get stronger and reorient mass before seeing field consistently. Projects as multi-year starter at guard for Louisville.

Aaron Gunn's Junior Year Highlights:

