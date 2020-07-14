SI All-American Candidate Aaron Gunn Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Aaron Gunn

Projected Position: Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 308 pounds

School: New Castle (Penn.) Union Area

Committed to: Louisville

Frame: Big, with adequate length. Notably broad shoulders and chest. Short arms for height. Round midsection. Thick, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass and muscle; focus will be recomposition.

Athleticism: Very strong. Overwhelms defenders with raw power at point of attack. Adequate short-area quickness. Limited speed in open space, but surprising change-of-direction ability.

Instincts: Physical and aggressive. Goal in run game is to send every defender to the ground. Very effective punch at POA when it lands; prone to hip-tossing defenders otherwise. Comfortable pulling, hitting moving targets on second level. Tendency to bail early in pass protection.

Polish: Good footwork in run game when engaged with defender. Tendency to get upright in open space, pass protection. Must work on hip, leg drive; over-reliant on punch. Kick slide needs to be developed, honed.

Bottom Line: Gunn is a big-framed interior lineman with raw power and solid overall movement skills. Needs to get stronger and reorient mass before seeing field consistently. Projects as multi-year starter at guard for Louisville.