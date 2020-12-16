FootballBasketballOther Sports
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

SI All-American breaks down 2021 Louisville football wide receiver signee Ahmari Huggins-Bruce
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: David Yeazell/Morning News/SCNow)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Huggins-Bruce:

Prospect: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 163 pounds
School: Dillon (SC)
Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Average width across upper body. Long arms, with budding lean muscle. Narrow waist tapers to slender, tightly-wound lower body. Below-average overall size, but room for more weight.

Athleticism: Lightning-quick feet. Among the most agile players in the class of 2021. Outstanding burst and acceleration, but long speed lags slightly behind. Impressive balance through contact, especially considering size.

Instincts: Devastating creativity and vision as ball-carrier. Capable of making multiple defenders miss on same play. Embarrasses would-be tacklers by attacking leverage. Refuses to go down easily; renders arm tackles mostly useless.

Polish: Runs basic route tree in high school, but flashes awesome route-running potential. Stems like a college veteran. Varies release at LOS. Pass-catching versatility largely unknown.

Bottom Line: Huggins-Bruce is absolutely electric with the ball in his hands. A highlight and home-run threat every touch, he’s bound to see the field early as a gadget player no matter where he ends up. Additional strength and route-running nuance project Huggins-Bruce as an impact starter, with NFL ceiling dependent on extending versatility.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's Junior Year Highlights:

