SI All-American Candidate Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 163 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Dillon (SC)
Schools of Interest: USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Baylor, Louisville, Michigan State, Duke, Georgia, Arkansas, Pitt, TCU and North Carolina State.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Average width across upper body. Long arms, with budding lean muscle. Narrow waist tapers to slender, tightly-wound lower body. Below-average overall size, but room for more weight.

Athleticism: Lightning-quick feet. Among the most agile players in the class of 2021. Outstanding burst and acceleration, but long speed lags slightly behind. Impressive balance through contact, especially considering size. 

Instincts: Devastating creativity and vision as ball-carrier. Capable of making multiple defenders miss on same play. Embarrasses would-be tacklers by attacking leverage. Refuses to go down easily; renders arm tackles mostly useless. 

Polish: Runs basic route tree in high school, but flashes awesome route-running potential. Stems like a college veteran. Varies release at LOS. Pass-catching versatility largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: Huggins-Bruce is absolutely electric with the ball in his hands. A highlight and home-run threat every touch, he’s bound to see the field early as a gadget player no matter where he ends up. Additional strength and route-running nuance project Huggins-Bruce as an impact starter, with NFL ceiling dependent on extending versatility.

