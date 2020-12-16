Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Signee Caleb Banks

(Photo of Caleb Banks: The D Zone)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and defensive end Caleb Banks is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Banks:

Prospect: Caleb Banks

Position: Defensive End or Offensive Tackle

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 255 pounds

School: Southfield (Mich.)

Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Tall with length and lean, developed muscle throughout. Room to add considerable weight to the upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Two-way line prospect with a straight line running ability and finishing power. Snap quickness in the open field with long stride and easy redirection ability. Able to play through contact en route to assignment with leg drive.

Instincts: Plays as lengthy, patient pass protector with a wide base on offense while serving an attacking edge style on defense. Appears more comfortable on the defensive side of the ball, with better pad level from the snap. Flashes spacial awareness and plus body control through an assignment.

Polish: Relatively raw prospect on either side of the ball, there is better hand usage and leverage discipline as a defender through the 2019 season. Some bend but relies on frame and effort at this stage.

Bottom Line: Banks is an intriguing two-way talent with a ceiling at offensive tackle or as a 5-technique setting the edge at the next level. He has the physical traits to develop into a true edge setter with pass-rushing upside on defense, which is likely where he begins his college career. As important as singular position focus should be, physical development in the weight room could dictate the projection’s timeline.

Caleb Banks' Junior Year Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp