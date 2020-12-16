Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Demetrius Cannon

(Photo of Demetrius Cannon: Paul Halfacre/STL High School Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and wide receiver Demetrius Cannon is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Cannon:

Prospect: Demetrius Cannon

Position: Wide Receiver

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

School: Saint Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic

Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Imposing overall size. Thicker than most tall prep wideouts. Broad shoulders with relatively wide waist. Long, tightly-wound arms and legs. Ample room to continue filling out.

Athleticism: Adequate long speed at best. Far more sudden than fast. Good quickness and overall agility; makes hard cuts and gets out with haste. Hands catcher with excellent ball skills. Hauls in contested catches irrespective of body position.

Instincts: “My ball” attitude. Natural ability to contort body at catch point. Dangerous ball-carrier, capable of making defenders miss and running through arm tackles. Solid vision in open field.

Polish: Catches everything. Varies release at LOS. Attacks entire field, but relies on size for separation more than nuance, refinement as route-runner. Willing, effective blocker in run game.

Bottom Line: Cannon looks like a Power-5 wideout right now, with impressive size and highly-advanced ball skills. Lack of explosive speed and quick-twitch athleticism limits long-term potential, but projects as highly-productive possession receiver.

Demetrius Cannon's Junior Year Highlights:

