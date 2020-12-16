FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Demetrius Cannon

SI All-American breaks down 2021 Louisville football wide receiver signee Demetrius Cannon
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Demetrius Cannon: Paul Halfacre/STL High School Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and wide receiver Demetrius Cannon is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Cannon:

Prospect: Demetrius Cannon
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds
School: Saint Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic
Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Imposing overall size. Thicker than most tall prep wideouts. Broad shoulders with relatively wide waist. Long, tightly-wound arms and legs. Ample room to continue filling out.

Athleticism: Adequate long speed at best. Far more sudden than fast. Good quickness and overall agility; makes hard cuts and gets out with haste. Hands catcher with excellent ball skills. Hauls in contested catches irrespective of body position.

Instincts: “My ball” attitude. Natural ability to contort body at catch point. Dangerous ball-carrier, capable of making defenders miss and running through arm tackles. Solid vision in open field.

Polish: Catches everything. Varies release at LOS. Attacks entire field, but relies on size for separation more than nuance, refinement as route-runner. Willing, effective blocker in run game.

Bottom Line: Cannon looks like a Power-5 wideout right now, with impressive size and highly-advanced ball skills. Lack of explosive speed and quick-twitch athleticism limits long-term potential, but projects as highly-productive possession receiver.

Demetrius Cannon's Junior Year Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

BenPerryHeadshot
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Benjamin Perry

5d96a5c9d2941.image
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Signee TJ Lewis

5d408d114f9f5.image
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Demetrius Cannon

9755025
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Signee Vic Mullen

AaronGunn
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Aaron Gunn

5dd53c1744274.preview-2
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Jaylin_Alderman
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville ILB Signee Jaylin Alderman

BralynOliverHeadshot
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Bralyn Oliver

0044499-khck-1280x720
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Michael Gonzalez