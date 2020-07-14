SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Demetrius Cannon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Demetrius Cannon 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Saint Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic
Schools of Interest: Missouri, Arkansas, Penn State, Illinois, West Virginia, Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Imposing overall size. Thicker than most tall prep wideouts. Broad shoulders with relatively wide waist. Long, tightly-wound arms and legs. Ample room to continue filling out. 

Athleticism: Adequate long speed at best. Far more sudden than fast. Good quickness and overall agility; makes hard cuts and gets out with haste. Hands catcher with excellent ball skills. Hauls in contested catches irrespective of body position. 

Instincts: “My ball” attitude. Natural ability to contort body at catch point. Dangerous ball-carrier, capable of making defenders miss and running through arm tackles. Solid vision in open field. 

Polish: Catches everything. Varies release at LOS. Attacks entire field, but relies on size for separation more than nuance, refinement as route-runner. Willing, effective blocker in run game. 

Bottom Line: Cannon looks like a Power-5 wideout right now, with impressive size and highly-advanced ball skills. Lack of explosive speed and quick-twitch athleticism limits long-term potential, but projects as highly-productive possession receiver.

