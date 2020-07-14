SI All-American Candidate Demetrius Cannon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Demetrius Cannon

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Saint Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic

Schools of Interest: Missouri, Arkansas, Penn State, Illinois, West Virginia, Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Imposing overall size. Thicker than most tall prep wideouts. Broad shoulders with relatively wide waist. Long, tightly-wound arms and legs. Ample room to continue filling out.

Athleticism: Adequate long speed at best. Far more sudden than fast. Good quickness and overall agility; makes hard cuts and gets out with haste. Hands catcher with excellent ball skills. Hauls in contested catches irrespective of body position.

Instincts: “My ball” attitude. Natural ability to contort body at catch point. Dangerous ball-carrier, capable of making defenders miss and running through arm tackles. Solid vision in open field.

Polish: Catches everything. Varies release at LOS. Attacks entire field, but relies on size for separation more than nuance, refinement as route-runner. Willing, effective blocker in run game.

Bottom Line: Cannon looks like a Power-5 wideout right now, with impressive size and highly-advanced ball skills. Lack of explosive speed and quick-twitch athleticism limits long-term potential, but projects as highly-productive possession receiver.