Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Michael Gonzalez

SI All-American breaks down 2021 Louisville football offensive guard signee Michael Gonzalez
(Photo of Michael Gonzalez: Steve Murphy via InsidePackSports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and offensive guard Michael Gonzalez is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Gonzalez:

Prospect: Michael Gonzalez
Position: Offensive Guard
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
School: Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley
Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Long, with good natural size. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Thick midsection. Big, relatively solid lower body. Ample space to add good weight at next level.

Athleticism: Coordinated. Good feet and relatively loose hips. Moves well in short areas and space, though open-field speed is lacking. Plenty of natural strength, but average power at best.

Instincts: Not especially physical. Relies on size and footwork to overwhelm smaller defenders. Comfortable hitting moving target as puller or scraping off combo block to second level. Tendency to let up after taking care of individual assignment.

Polish: Clean footwork off snap, especially in run game. Promising pass protector, but kick slide needs refining. Must develop as arm and hand fighter. Developing body; weighed 291 pounds in spring 2019.

Bottom Line: Gonzalez is a big, fluid athlete with significant strength potential. Ceiling could be higher than it seems due to evolving body composition. Projects as multi-year starter for Louisville at guard.

Michael Gonzalez's Junior Year Highlights:

