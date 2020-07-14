SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Michael Gonzalez Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Michael Gonzalez                            
Status: SI All-American candidate                        
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds                    
School: Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley              
Position: Offensive Tackle/Defensive Tackle
Committed to: Louisville                                  
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Long, with good natural size. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Thick midsection. Big, relatively solid lower body. Ample space to add good weight at next level. 

Athleticism: Coordinated. Good feet and relatively loose hips. Moves well in short areas and space, though open-field speed is lacking. Plenty of natural strength, but average power at best. 

Instincts: Not especially physical. Relies on size and footwork to overwhelm smaller defenders. Comfortable hitting moving target as puller or scraping off combo block to second level. Tendency to let up after taking care of individual assignment. 

Polish: Clean footwork off snap, especially in run game. Promising pass protector, but kick slide needs refining. Must develop as arm and hand fighter. Developing body; weighed 291 pounds in spring 2019. 

Bottom Line: Gonzalez is a big, fluid athlete with significant strength potential. Ceiling could be higher than it seems due to evolving body composition. Projects as multi-year starter for Louisville at guard.

