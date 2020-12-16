Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Signee Rance Conner

(Photo of Rance Conner: LarryBlustein.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and cornerback Rance Conner is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Conner:

Prospect: CB Rance Conner

Position: Cornerback or Nickel

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: He’s undersized but plays big. There’s room to add on weight, but not much on the college level.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast, though his play speed is much faster than anything he will run on test day. He’s got great ball skills and is a natural hands catcher. For a smaller prospect, he has top notch play strength.

Instincts: He plays with a level of physicality that is rare for defensive backs his size which will translate well into the slot in college. He takes good angles and closes space quickly. Anger is evident on the tape.

Polish: He’s got really clean footwork and just knows how to make plays. Always seems to be around the football and capitalizes on every opportunity to take the ball away from the opponent.

Bottom Line: Kenny Moore – that’s what the ceiling of this prospect looks like. Sure, Conner is undersized, but he’s lightning quick and can really thump. Throw him in the slot, let him add on in run support and cover in off man situations.

Rance Conner's Junior Year Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp