FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Signee Rance Conner

SI All-American breaks down 2021 Louisville football cornerback signee Rance Conner
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Rance Conner: LarryBlustein.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and cornerback Rance Conner is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Conner:

Prospect: CB Rance Conner
Position: Cornerback or Nickel
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington
Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: He’s undersized but plays big. There’s room to add on weight, but not much on the college level.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast, though his play speed is much faster than anything he will run on test day. He’s got great ball skills and is a natural hands catcher. For a smaller prospect, he has top notch play strength.

Instincts: He plays with a level of physicality that is rare for defensive backs his size which will translate well into the slot in college. He takes good angles and closes space quickly. Anger is evident on the tape.

Polish: He’s got really clean footwork and just knows how to make plays. Always seems to be around the football and capitalizes on every opportunity to take the ball away from the opponent.

Bottom Line: Kenny Moore – that’s what the ceiling of this prospect looks like. Sure, Conner is undersized, but he’s lightning quick and can really thump. Throw him in the slot, let him add on in run support and cover in off man situations.

Rance Conner's Junior Year Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

BenPerryHeadshot
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Benjamin Perry

5d96a5c9d2941.image
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Signee TJ Lewis

5d408d114f9f5.image
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Demetrius Cannon

9755025
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Signee Vic Mullen

AaronGunn
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Aaron Gunn

5dd53c1744274.preview-2
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Jaylin_Alderman
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville ILB Signee Jaylin Alderman

BralynOliverHeadshot
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Bralyn Oliver

0044499-khck-1280x720
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Michael Gonzalez