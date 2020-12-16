Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Signee TJ Lewis

(Photo of TJ Lewis: Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and quarterback TJ Lewis is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Lewis:

Prospect: TJ Lewis

Position: Quarterback

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

School: Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy

Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Tall and rangy, with budding lean muscle. Adequate width across upper body. Long, sinewy arms. A bit high waisted. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Ample space for more weight as needed.

Athleticism: Skill-position fast. Long-strider in open field, with impressive acceleration. Quick feet and loose hips. Good sense of balance through contact; runs with power. Average arm strength at best.

Instincts: Dangerous ball-carrier. Can hit home run with seam or make first defender miss with equal ease. A natural in option game; fantastic ball skills and timing. Developing thrower. Best described as one-read quarterback; plays in system that allows for easy reads. Consistently flashes as pocket passer. Noticeably uncomfortable throwing on run.

Polish: Keeps ball high, but uses wind-up delivery. Must quicken release. Inconsistent footwork while dropping. Lacks accuracy as passer. Can occasionally impress with ball placement and velocity, but needs to make major progress.

Bottom Line: Lewis is a raw, tantalizing dual-threat quarterback with significant room to grow. Bound to be a somewhat limited thrower no matter his scope of development, meaning scheme must be built around him. Low floor, with ceiling of dynamic multi-year starter. Could move to receiver if quarterback doesn’t work out.

TJ Lewis' Junior Year Highlights:

