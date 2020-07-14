SI All-American Candidate TJ Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: QB TJ Lewis
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
School: Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy
Schools of Interest: Louisville, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, UCF and Georgia Southern, among others. 

Frame: Tall and rangy, with budding lean muscle. Adequate width across upper body. Long, sinewy arms. A bit high waisted. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Ample space for more weight as needed. 

Athleticism: Skill-position fast. Long-strider in open field, with impressive acceleration. Quick feet and loose hips. Good sense of balance through contact; runs with power. Average arm strength at best. 

Instincts: Dangerous ball-carrier. Can hit home run with seam or make first defender miss with equal ease. A natural in option game; fantastic ball skills and timing. Developing thrower. Best described as one-read quarterback; plays in system that allows for easy reads. Consistently flashes as pocket passer. Noticeably uncomfortable throwing on run. 

Polish: Keeps ball high, but uses wind-up delivery. Must quicken release. Inconsistent footwork while dropping. Lacks accuracy as passer. Can occasionally impress with ball placement and velocity, but needs to make major progress. 

Bottom Line: Lewis is a raw, tantalizing dual-threat quarterback with significant room to grow. Bound to be a somewhat limited thrower no matter his scope of development, meaning scheme must be built around him. Low floor, with ceiling of dynamic multi-year starter. Could move to receiver if quarterback doesn’t work out.

