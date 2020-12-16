Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville RB Signee Trevion Cooley

(Photo of Trevion Cooley: HighSchoolOT.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and running back Trevion Cooley is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Cooley:

Prospect: Trevion Cooley

Position: Running Back

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 210-pounds

School: Knightdale (N.C.)

Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Lower body still has room for growth; hips are fairly strong. Upper body could use weight.

Athleticism: More quick than a burner. Cooley’s ability to make back-to-back cuts is impressive. Good forward lean. Good strength on tape (played at just under 200-pounds in 2019).

Instincts: Finds ways out of tackles most running backs cannot; knows when to juke a defender and when to lower his shoulder. Cooley’s vision might be his best asset. Reads his blockers well.

Polish: Cooley is a very good inside runner because he can follow his blocks or create on his own by making inside linebackers miss. Sets up multiple moves very well. Excellent lateral quickness to avoid tacklers.

Bottom Line: Cooley provides a quick-darting style of running the football that’s especially effective between the tackles. Able to utilize multiple moves within a few steps, he’s a very elusive running back.

Trevion Cooley's Junior Year Highlights:

