SI All-American Candidate Trevion Cooley Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: RB Trevion Cooley
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American candidate
Position: 5-foot-11, 210-pounds
School: Knightdale (N.C.) 
Committed: Louisville

Frame: Lower body still has room for growth; hips are fairly strong. Upper body could use weight. 

Athleticism: More quick than a burner. Cooley’s ability to make back-to-back cuts is impressive. Good forward lean. Good strength on tape (played at just under 200-pounds in 2019). 

Instincts: Finds ways out of tackles most running backs cannot; knows when to juke a defender and when to lower his shoulder. Cooley’s vision might be his best asset. Reads his blockers well. 

Polish: Cooley is a very good inside runner because he can follow his blocks or create on his own by making inside linebackers miss. Sets up multiple moves very well. Excellent lateral quickness to avoid tacklers. 

Bottom Line: Cooley provides a quick-darting style of running the football that’s especially effective between the tackles. Able to utilize multiple moves within a few steps, he’s a very elusive running back.

