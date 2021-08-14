Dorian Etheridge Shines in Falcons’ Preseason Game vs. Titans

The former Louisville linebacker took a massive step forward in his journey to crack Atlanta’s 53-man roster.

(Photo of Dorian Etheridge via the Atlanta Falcons)

ATLANTA - In the midst of a battle to secure a spot on the Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster, former Louisville linebacker Dorian Etheridge took a massive step in the right direction on Friday night.

Taking to the gridiron in Atlanta’s first 2021 preseason game, the former Cardinal exploded against the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker tallied a game-high 13 tackles in the 23-3 loss, which was nearly triple the amount of the next Falcon. His game-high three tackles for loss also accounted for half of the Falcons’ total on the night.

Both Etheridge, as well as former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins, were both picked up by the Falcons as undrafted free agents following the 2021 NFL Draft. Prior to the start of the preseason, Etheridge was named as the third string inside linebacker.

Atlanta has two more preseason games left on the docket for Etheridge to showcase his skill: Aug. 21 at Miami and Aug. 29 vs. Cleveland. The NFL’s 53-man roster deadline is Aug. 31.

Playing in all eleven games last season for Louisville while starting all but one of them, the Charleston, W. Va. native had the third-most tackles on the team with 50 (31 solo), while leading the team in tackles for loss with 9.0. His 2.5 sacks was good for third, and he was one of eight Cards to force a fumble.

He finished his Louisville career with 258 tackles (148 solo), 24.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 14 pass deflections, and forced fumble and an interception in 47 games played and 43 starts.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter