Watch: Tiyon Evans, Jalen Mitchell Talk Start of Louisville's Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program kicked off their preseason fall camp earlier this week, and there are a plethora of position battles heading into the fourth year of the Scott Satterfield era.

The offensive line is one of the best in the ACC, and newfound depth on the defensive line and in the secondary are make them competitions to keep an eye on. But one of the most intriguing position battles to monitor heading into the 2022 season will be the competition at running back.

"The mindset that we have right now is that we all feed off each other. We all know that we all can play," Tennessee transfer running back Tiyon Evans said. "So we're not really worried about that right now. All we're worried about is everybody making sure that we handle our job, Just stay on the course. We're not trying to think too much of it. At the end of the day, it's just football."

With the amount of talent that Louisville has in the running back room, that has inspired a heightened level of competition that has made everyone better over the course of the offseason.

"I feel like since spring camp to now, we've made eons in strides. Like, I can't even explain it," running back Jalen Mitchell said. "It feels like as if we're at the end of camp with our progress and our production, but we've only been three days in

Following the Cardinals' third practice of fall camp, Evans and Mitchell took time to meet with the media. They discussed how Evans has transitioned to Louisville since coming over from Tennessee, the overall competition in the running back room, and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell, Malik Cunningham: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter