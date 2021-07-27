Louisville Excluded from Preseason All-ACC Team

Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark and tight end Marshon Ford were the more notable snubs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - After being voted to finish sixth in the Atlantic Division on Monday, according to a preseason poll of 147 media across the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Louisville football program received more bulletin board material just a day later.

The league announced their 27-member 2021 All-ACC Preseason Football Team on Tuesday, and not a single Cardinal was voted to the list. They were one of four programs to not feature a single player, joining Pitt, Florida State Syracuse.

Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark had the best chance at making the preseason All-ACC team, but voters opted for Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. and North Carolina’s Tony Grimes. Tight end Marshon Ford was also overlooked by Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell.

Unsurprisingly, preseason favorite Clemson led the way with the most selections with eight. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was voted as the Preseason Player of the Year.

Last season, Louisville went just 4-7 on the year, with a 3-6 mark in the ACC. The year prior, Scott Satterfield’s first season as head coach, they went 8-5 including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State, while also going 5-3 in conference play for a second place finish in the Atlantic Division.

Louisville will begin the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is slated for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

2021 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina (118)

RB Zonovan Knight, NC State (96)

RB Mataeo Durant, Duke (49)

WR Justyn Ross, Clemson (110)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (101)

WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest (80)

TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (77)

AP Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (56)

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (83)

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (53)

OG Zion Johnson, Boston College (82)

OG Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina (56)

C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College (77)



DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (108)

DE Amare’ Barno, Virginia Tech (63)

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (120)

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson (53)

LB Payton Wilson, NC State (99)

LB James Skalski, Clemson (95)

LB Nick Jackson, Virginia (37)

CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (86)

CB Tony Grimes, North Carolina (55)

S Bubba Bolden, Miami (100)

S Nolan Turner, Clemson (85)



PK Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P Lou Hedley, Miami (84)

SP Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (60)



Preseason Player of the Year

1. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 114

2. D’Eriq King, QB, Miami, 11

3. Bryan Bresee, DE, Clemson, 8

4. D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson, 6

5. Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College, 3

6. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College, 2

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, AP, Georgia Tech, 2

