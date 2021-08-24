August 24, 2021
Falcons Cut Former Louisville RB Javian Hawkins

The speedster signed as an undrafted free agent with Atlanta earlier this offseaoson.
ATLANTA - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has been released by the Atlanta Falcons, the organization announced Tuesday. The move comes in advance of the NFL’s 80-man roster cut deadline, which is at 4:00 p.m. EST.

After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound back speedster was immediately picked up by the Falcons. However, he was given very little reps in the preseason, rushing ten times for 48 yards in Atlanta’s two preseason games against the Titans and Dolphins. At one point, he was even listed at the seventh-string running back during training camp.

He is the fourth former Cardinal to get released during training camp up to this point. Inside linebacker James Burgess was cut from the 49ers, nose tackle Brandon Dunn saw his run with the Texans come to an end, and nose tackle Jared Goldwire informed the Chargers of his retirement from football.

Despite opting out of the 2020 season with four games left on the schedule, Hawkins was the Cardinals' leading rusher on year, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

After rushing just twice for eight yards before taking a redshirt as a freshman, the Titusville, Fla. native burst onto the scene during Scott Satterfield's first year as head coach last season. His 1,525 rushing yards ranked seventh in the nation, breaking Howard Stevens' single-season school rushing record by a running back and earning All-ACC Second-Team honors.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

