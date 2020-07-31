Louisville preparing to update fans on experience at Cardinal Stadium

The 2020 season for Louisville football has been reformed and the schedule will be reshaped, so the changes to the fan experience are being redesign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Louisville athletics added a webpage to its website to update fans on recent changes announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

In regards to scheduling, ticketing information and procedures at Cardinal Stadium, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said information will continue to be uploaded to keep fans updated.

Tyra expects more information for fans once schedules are firmed in place.

“I think we will announce our fan plan with some of the other enhancements we have with the stadium with the full schedule, all at the same time,” Tyra said.

Louisville City FC has been a model for Tyra in its game at Lynn Family Stadium as Louisville prepares to host football games this fall at Cardinal Stadium.

The professional soccer team has hosted matches with around 30% capacity and social distancing guidelines in place.

“Louisville City FC has been a great model for us to look at locally,” Tyra said.

The athletic department has worked with UofL Health, Norton Healthcare and a medical advisory group on campus since March, so Tyra says hosting football games at Cardinal Stadium hasn’t been questioned by the medical community.

“We have yet to receive anything of note about fans from the medical community,” Tyra said. “We are involved with the medical community.”