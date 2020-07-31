Louisville Report
Louisville preparing to update fans on experience at Cardinal Stadium

samdraut

The 2020 season for Louisville football has been reformed and the schedule will be reshaped, so the changes to the fan experience are being redesign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Louisville athletics added a webpage to its website to update fans on recent changes announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

In regards to scheduling, ticketing information and procedures at Cardinal Stadium, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said information will continue to be uploaded to keep fans updated.

Tyra expects more information for fans once schedules are firmed in place.

“I think we will announce our fan plan with some of the other enhancements we have with the stadium with the full schedule, all at the same time,” Tyra said.

Louisville City FC has been a model for Tyra in its game at Lynn Family Stadium as Louisville prepares to host football games this fall at Cardinal Stadium.

The professional soccer team has hosted matches with around 30% capacity and social distancing guidelines in place.

“Louisville City FC has been a great model for us to look at locally,” Tyra said.

The athletic department has worked with UofL Health, Norton Healthcare and a medical advisory group on campus since March, so Tyra says hosting football games at Cardinal Stadium hasn’t been questioned by the medical community.

“We have yet to receive anything of note about fans from the medical community,” Tyra said. “We are involved with the medical community.”

What Eric Van Der Heijden brings to the table for Louisville

The fourth addition to Chris Mack's 2021 recruiting class, here's what forward Eric Van Der Heijden brings to the table for the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 forward Eric Van Der Heijden commits to Louisville

The Millbrook HS wing becomes the fourth commitment for the Louisville men's basketball program in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offense seeking a higher level of production

Louisville averaged 33.1 points and 447.3 yards per game in its eight-win season a year ago

samdraut

Carlik Jones ready for leadership role for Louisville

Guard joins Louisville as a graduate transfer from Radford

samdraut

Vince Tyra Exploring Louisville Football's 2020 Non-Conference Options

Under the new scheduling model instituted by the ACC, Louisville Football now has one non-conference game for 2020. With the Kentucky Wildcats no longer on the table, who gets it?

Matthew McGavic

UofL AD Vince Tyra Now Has a "High Level of Optimism" Surrounding 2020 Football Season

With the ACC unveiling their new scheduling model for the upcoming football season, Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra is a lot more confident that the Cards can have a "quasi-normal" season.

Matthew McGavic

Breaking Down Louisville's Updated 2020 Football Schedule

With the ACC moving to a new scheduling model for the 2020 football season, let's take a look at how that affects the Louisville Cardinals - as well as their chances to end up in Charlotte.

Matthew McGavic

Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson Named as No. 1 Player on NFL Top 100 List

Former Louisville quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has been chosen by his peers as the top player currently in the National Football League.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Moves to 10 + 1 2020 Football Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced a new schedule for the upcoming 2020 Football season, which has major implications for the Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Javian Hawkins and Tutu Atwell measured by how they play

Running back and wide receiver key contributors to Louisville offense

samdraut