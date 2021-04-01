Class of 2022 DT Felix Hixon Includes Louisville in Top 10

The defensive tackle from the Peach State includes the Cardinals in his top schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the same day that the Louisville football program cracked the Top 12 for running back Jaylon Glover, Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals made the cut for yet another recruit from the ‘22 recruiting cycle.

Class of 2022 prospect Felix Hixon, a defensive tackle for Jackson (Ga.) HS, included Louisville when he announced his top ten schools on Thursday.

Out of the 23 schools to have officially offered him a scholarship; Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Florida State, South Carolina, and Virginia joined the Cardinals among his top schools.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect is a top 40 defensive tackle in the class and in the talent-rich state of Georgia according to Rivals. He also ranks as the No. 533 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Over nine games in his junior year for Jackson, Hixon amassed 31 tackles (16 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss and a sack, being awarded All-Region and All-State honors in the process.

At this point in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Louisville has sent scholarship offers to 212 total prospect, including 160 who have yet to make a verbal commitment. The Cardinals have yet to land a recruit from the class.

You can view Felix Hixon's junior year highlights here.

