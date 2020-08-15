Louisville Conducts First Scrimmage of 2020 Fall Camp

Capping off their second week of fall camp, the Louisville Football program took things up a notch on Saturday.

Instead of gathering on the practice fields outside of the Trager Center, the players & coaches transitioned over to the game field of Cardinal Stadium, where they held their first scrimmage of the 2020 preseason.

It was the longest day of practice so far, as the scrimmage lasted nearly three hours. During that time, head coach coach Scott Satterfield was able to squeeze in several in-game scenarios for his team.

"We did a lot of different situations," Satterfield said in a teleconference after the scrimmage had concluded. "Just moving the football, coming off the goal line, going in the red zone, some third down work."

The first scrimmage of the season was mainly for the the younger guys and those further down the depth chart. Satterfield noted that he held out starting running backs Javian Hawkins & Hassan Hall, with wide receivers Tutu Atwell & Dez Fitzpatrick seeing limited reps.

Over on the defense, the second year head coach said he also held out a couple safeties and gave limited reps to inside linebackers CJ Avery & Dorian Etheridge. Still, even with a lot of the veterans seeing limited action, Satterfield was happy with the effort he saw.

"(There was) a lot of good competition out there today," he said. "I thought early on offensively (we) did some really good stuff, hit some big plays. Later on in the scrimmage, the defense really rose up in the second half of the scrimmage and did some really good things. A lot of good young players making plays out there today."

Going forward, Satterfield says he is altering the practice schedule a touch and is giving the team more time to rest up since the Cards started fall camp earlier than normal.

After today, the Cards will now have two days in a row off to accommodate the first day of classes on Monday, August 17. Then they will resume practice starting next Tuesday with the intent to hold their second scrimmage next Friday. He will then give the team the proceeding weekend off.

"We had a great plan talking to Matt (Summers) and (strength & conditioning) coach Mike (Sirignano) about how we should we should ease into it," he said. "We know we gotta get some of this work in like today where you're tackling and really playing football, but we're gonna limit those opportunities."

