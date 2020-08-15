SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville Conducts First Scrimmage of 2020 Fall Camp

Matthew McGavic

Capping off their second week of fall camp, the Louisville Football program took things up a notch on Saturday.

Instead of gathering on the practice fields outside of the Trager Center, the players & coaches transitioned over to the game field of Cardinal Stadium, where they held their first scrimmage of the 2020 preseason.

It was the longest day of practice so far, as the scrimmage lasted nearly three hours. During that time, head coach coach Scott Satterfield was able to squeeze in several in-game scenarios for his team.

"We did a lot of different situations," Satterfield said in a teleconference after the scrimmage had concluded. "Just moving the football, coming off the goal line, going in the red zone, some third down work."

The first scrimmage of the season was mainly for the the younger guys and those further down the depth chart. Satterfield noted that he held out starting running backs Javian Hawkins & Hassan Hall, with wide receivers Tutu Atwell & Dez Fitzpatrick seeing limited reps.

Over on the defense, the second year head coach said he also held out a couple safeties and gave limited reps to inside linebackers CJ Avery & Dorian Etheridge. Still, even with a lot of the veterans seeing limited action, Satterfield was happy with the effort he saw.

"(There was) a lot of good competition out there today," he said. "I thought early on offensively (we) did some really good stuff, hit some big plays. Later on in the scrimmage, the defense really rose up in the second half of the scrimmage and did some really good things. A lot of good young players making plays out there today."

Going forward, Satterfield says he is altering the practice schedule a touch and is giving the team more time to rest up since the Cards started fall camp earlier than normal.

After today, the Cards will now have two days in a row off to accommodate the first day of classes on Monday, August 17. Then they will resume practice starting next Tuesday with the intent to hold their second scrimmage next Friday. He will then give the team the proceeding weekend off.

"We had a great plan talking to Matt (Summers) and (strength & conditioning) coach Mike (Sirignano) about how we should we should ease into it," he said. "We know we gotta get some of this work in like today where you're tackling and really playing football, but we're gonna limit those opportunities."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Former Cards taking part in NBA Playoffs

The quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy begins today, and three former Louisville men's basketball players have a shot at it.

Matthew McGavic

Competition driving Louisville outside linebackers

Yasir Abdullah and Rodjay Burns return as starters for the outside linebackers

samdraut

UofL AD Vince Tyra Submits Plan for Fans at Home Football Games

Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra has submitted a plan to Governor Andy Beshear's office that would allow fans to attend home football games "in a limited capacity".

Matthew McGavic

Breaking Down Louisville's Updated 2020 Schedule Using SP+ and FPI

Kickoff might be a month away, but we have some idea of how the 2020 college football season will pan out for the Cardinals thanks to the SP+ and FPI metrics.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Quarterbacks Progressing in Second Year of Offense

Position group has more experience, depth and talent in 2020

samdraut

Leaders Emerging Among Louisville's Outside Linebacker Group

When it comes to leaders on the defensive side of the ball for the Louisville Cardinals, the outside linebacker position isn't short on them.

Matthew McGavic

Yasir Abdullah has "really come out of his shell" for Louisville Football

Between making strides in the weight room and becoming a more vocal leader, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah looks to be a completely different player for the Cardinals in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

by

RxStrength

NCAA President Mark Emmert: No Fall 2020 Championships

The 2020 championships for all eight fall sports (minus FBS Football) have been cancelled according to NCAA President Mark Emmert, a move that affects six Louisville-sanctioned sports

Matthew McGavic

Rodjay Burns benefits in second year at "Card" position

Senior linebacker finished with 83 tackles last season for Louisville

samdraut

Micale Cunningham sees improvement in Louisville's Defense, Secondary

Not only has the coaching staff seen a noticeable improvement in Louisville's defense during fall camp, but quarterback Micale Cunningham has as well.

Matthew McGavic