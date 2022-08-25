Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 3 w/Dave Scull

On this episode, the guys are joined by 93.9 The Ville radio host Dave Scull to help breakdown Louisville football's fall camp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is now in the books for the Louisville football program, so that means that Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are welcoming another special guest.

On this special preseason preview episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys are joined by 93.9 The Ville radio host Dave Scull. The guys take a deep look at the running backs and linebackers in this extremely positive episode, examining the strengths/weakness and overall story lines of each group. Plus, two bonus segments including Dr. Biscuit's Laboratory, and a round of RB/LB fact or fiction.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If you liked that episode, check out other recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

(Photo of Trevion Cooley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

E67CD576-54E6-4735-8F18-BC149879D956
Football

CB Quincy Riley Showcases Ball Skills in Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
C50ED310-B40B-412B-AAE3-72C88213A710
Football

Seven Louisville Players Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

By University of Louisville PR
5B378020-6231-4F82-89E7-D01C60A43575
Football

Bryan Brown, Wesley McGriff Collaborating to Advance Louisville's Defensive Scheme

By Matthew McGavic
E1982E8E-4176-47BF-B584-6D1E5CE5F323
Football

Louisville Walk-On WR Jaelin Carter Earns Scholarship

By Matthew McGavic
FBB3ABBC-12BD-4DC6-AC07-6D643D7C755B
Football

Watch: Wesley McGriff, Quincy Riley Talk Louisville's Fall Camp, Upcoming Season

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_13573570_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football 2022 Season Preview

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17244764_168388606_lowres
Football

Projecting Louisville's Two-Deep Depth Chart Following Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
Cardinal_Stadium_web
Football

2022 Louisville Football Schedule and Results

By Matthew McGavic