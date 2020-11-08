SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville Football Resumes Team Activities

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has resumed all team activities after a COVID-19 outbreak forced an indefinite pause last week, per a release from the University.

Every member of the Cardinals' staff and players tested negative for the virus on Sunday morning, allowing the team to return to practice Sunday evening per the release.

Last Wednesday, Louisville paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to a "heightened quantity of positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing measures among staff & team members". The program was also forced to postpone their road matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers, which was originally set for Nov. 7 at 8:00 p.m. 

Following the pause, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra revealed that 10 players as well as five members of the support staff tested positive for COVID-19. An additional five players and two support staff were identified via contact tracing, bringing the total affected up to 22.

Just three hours before kickoff in Louisville's previous game vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 31, it was announced that nine players would be unavailable due to COVID-19. Of those nine: four were starters, six were defensive linemen and eight were defensive players.

With team activities a full-go, Louisville now sets their eyes on their rescheduled matchup with Virginia. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. in Charlottesville, Va.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: ACC Pool)

